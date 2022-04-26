Due to critical need, the Wichita Promise scholarship program is expanding into summer sessions. WSU Tech will offer full-ride scholarships for training programs over the next few months to help meet the needs of local aviation, manufacturing and health care businesses.
The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers eight-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in May and early June 2022, and by the end, individuals will leave the program with a certificate, job opportunities and no college debt.
Since its inception in 2016, the tuition-free Wichita Promise scholarship program has helped nearly 1,000 individuals by awarding more than $1.4 million in scholarships.
Eligible programs for the summer 2022 semester include composite fabrication, aviation sheetmetal assembly, CNC operator (aviation manufacturing) and certified nurse aide (health care).
WSU Tech hopes to award over 100 scholarships. To view eligibility requirements or apply, visit www.wsutech.edu/WichitaPromise.