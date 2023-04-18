Embrace Wichita is planning to build a satellite pregnancy resource center in Derby on land donated by South Rock Christian Church, according to Embrace Executive Director Tim Quiggle.
The facility is in the very early stages, and “my best guess right now is that it will take a year to complete the project,” Quiggle said.
“The Embrace board of directors signed a contract with Shelden Architecture Inc., about three weeks ago, and at that time they were about two to three months out from being able to start drawings,” he said.
Rezoning, platting, and entitlement tasks are in process, and “if everything goes well and is ready, in theory we could have some shovels in the ground by July 1, but that’s pretty ambitious at this point,” Quiggle said.
“We’ve heard all the horror stories about how construction processes can get bogged down by lack of availability of materials, but most structures of around 5,000 square feet – which is what we’re looking at right now – are usually a six-to-nine-month build.”
The center had been looking for an “already in-place” location in Derby for about a year when they decided to pursue new construction. Quiggle approached South Rock Christian Church, one of the 90-some area churches that support Embrace, to see if it would consider selling Embrace part of the church’s property for the new building.
Andy Jones, South Rock’s lead pastor, said the timing of the request was “definitely a God thing.”
“We’re hoping to have our current facility paid off by the end of this year, and our elders and staff had been doing some dreaming processes about how to use the land [north of the church]. When Tim approached us, we felt like that was an area where God would be able to do some pretty good ministry,” Jones said.
The church donated the northeastern most plot of slightly more than 1.5 acres on Rock Road, “just south of the house.”
Quiggle said Embrace, located on West Street near Central in Wichita, typically did not see people from the east or north sides of the county, Haysville or Derby, which reflected one set of research that showed women would drive 100 miles for an abortion but the likelihood they will engage with a pregnancy resource or care center began to wane after about five miles.
“I put a five-mile circle around Derby; it was the largest population area [in the county] and there were very few services in those areas surrounding it,” he said. “It also encompassed McConnell AFB, which was one of our strategic plan goals – to provide services to those men and women,” Quiggle said in explaining how Derby was selected for the satellite facility.
Embrace is currently working on the logistics for a capital campaign, which Quiggle said will include an awareness element.
“Community buy-in is obviously crucial to the ongoing support of the center,” Quiggle said. “We have already started meeting with some churches and organizations in an effort to generate awareness, help people understand what Embrace is and whom we serve, why we provide these services and why it’s meaningful.”
Embrace provides services to women and men including pregnancy tests, sonograms, STD testing, parenting classes and resource management. The staff includes an OBGYN, physician’s assistant, nurses, pharmacist, licensed social worker and more than 50 volunteers, including several physicians.
In 2022, Embrace received 13% of its revenue from churches, 77% from individuals, 7% from a grant and 3% from miscellaneous businesses and foundations.