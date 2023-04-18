Embrace Derby
Sonograms (shown, in progress), pregnancy tests, parental classes and more are among the resources offered by Embrace, which recently announced plans to expand and offer its services in Derby.
 COURTESY/EMBRACE WICHITA

Embrace Wichita is planning to build a satellite pregnancy resource center in Derby on land donated by South Rock Christian Church, according to Embrace Executive Director Tim Quiggle.

The facility is in the very early stages, and “my best guess right now is that it will take a year to complete the project,” Quiggle said.

