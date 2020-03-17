Effective 1 p.m. March 17, Bishop Carl Kemme announced that all public celebrations of mass in the Diocese of Wichita (including St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby) will be suspended. After discussion with the bishops of Kansas, the unprecedented decision was made to assist in helping reduce the potential spread of life-threatening infection from COVID-19.
In addition to the suspension of public masses, funeral masses are to be offered for the deceased with only immediate family in attendance and with social distancing; baptisms will be offered outside of mass with only the parents, godparents and immediate family of the person being baptized; confessions will be heard behind the screen only; all Stations of the Cross, adoration, etc. will be cancelled; and Confirmations, First Reconciliation and First Communions will be postponed; among other measures.
Unless otherwise determined at a later date, the suspension of public masses also applies to Holy Week and Easter Sunday. For full measures of response, visit the diocesan website, catholicdioceseofwichita.org.