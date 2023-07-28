Finance Whitney

Preparing the annual budget, among other tasks, new USD Direct of Finance Chris Whitney is is hard at work adapting to the new challenge of managing school finances.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

As the fiscal year for Derby Public Schools reset on July 1, so too did the leadership behind district finances as new Director of Finance Chris Whitney officially took over the role with USD 260 for the outgoing John Regier. 

Over the month of June, Whitney was able to work with Regier to get her feet wet, so to speak, as school finances is a whole new ballgame for her.

0
0
0
0
0