As the fiscal year for Derby Public Schools reset on July 1, so too did the leadership behind district finances as new Director of Finance Chris Whitney officially took over the role with USD 260 for the outgoing John Regier.
Over the month of June, Whitney was able to work with Regier to get her feet wet, so to speak, as school finances is a whole new ballgame for her.
Prior to taking the position with USD 260, Whitney worked with Wichita management company ASM Global as general manager for Century II Convention Center and director of finance at Intrust Bank Arena.
“When I made a change in careers, I wanted something that made an impact in a community and also made a difference. I didn’t want to just go work for a company that made widgets and moved it on down the line,” Whitney said. “I wanted to be part of an organization that made a difference, and what better way than in an organization that impacts kids and future generations.”
Serving the school district, Whitney will oversee all its financial aspects – from paying vendors and staff to working with/reporting to the state to preparing information as necessary for the school board.
A willingness to learn has been key to the new role, Whitney said, especially as different as it is from event management – with its more streamlined financial process.
“There’s not a lot of grants. There’s definitely not a mathematical equation – per student equals X amount of dollars – and that’s how you fund your entire operation,” Whitney said.
However, as general manager of Century II Whitney did have some experience managing an outside entity’s money. That will help some as she begins her involvement with school districts, which are fully funded with taxpayer dollars, aiming to be fiscally responsible and a “good steward” of that financing source.
Starting out, Whitney credited her predecessor (Regier) for the job he did with USD 260, noting he left her in a pretty rosy position. Any initial challenges (i.e. a new set of acronyms to learn), she noted, are more to do with her adapting to the new work environment – like getting the annual budget ready for submission.
“The first task at hand is the budget that’s due to the state coming right out of the gate. That’s got to get up there quickly,” Whitney said.
A native of El Dorado, Whitney has been in Wichita most of her professional life. After graduating from Kansas State University, she started out in retail management before coming to realize she was a few credits shy of an accounting degree, which she earned from Wichita State – leading to a natural transition.
“I really enjoyed the accounting aspects of retail – the inventory management, the cash management side of that business. So I got an accounting degree and went into public accounting,” Whitney said.
Working in that industry for eight years, Whitney then transitioned to working with the Wichita venues before coming to Derby.
The Derby community was a draw, but Whitney also sees the position with USD 260 as a chance to use both her analytical mind and people skills for the good of district staff and patrons.
Crediting the staff already on hand, that sets Whitney up to focus on management and “really trying to make sure that our office is trying to be good stewards with the financial resources.”
Noting that desire to make an impact on a community, Whitney admitted Derby’s slogan to “Be the why” was a big selling point on the job. She is hoping to mirror that in bringing some fresh perspectives to her position and interactions with staff, educators, students, etc., “to inspire and encourage people in their life’s journey.”