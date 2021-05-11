White Coat 2_color.jpg
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Derby High School recently held its Biomedical Sciences white coat ceremony and Capstone presentations, recognizing those seniors completing their coursework in the Biomedical Sciences pathway. A total of 19 seniors were part of the ceremony (along with the third-year juniors in the program). The Biomedical Sciences program consists of four courses including Principles of Biomedical Sciences, Human Body Systems, Medical Interventions and Biomedical Innovations.

1
0
0
0
0