Derby High School recently held its Biomedical Sciences white coat ceremony and Capstone presentations, recognizing those seniors completing their coursework in the Biomedical Sciences pathway. A total of 19 seniors were part of the ceremony (along with the third-year juniors in the program). The Biomedical Sciences program consists of four courses including Principles of Biomedical Sciences, Human Body Systems, Medical Interventions and Biomedical Innovations.
White coat ceremony held at Derby High School
