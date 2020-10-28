This is the first story in a series looking at the creation and development of Derby’s STAR bond district.
Much like the classic chicken and egg paradox, Derby’s STAR bond district and Field Station: Dinosaurs are inextricably linked, with each playing a role in the others origin – but which came first?
Prehistoric beginnings
According to Developer Rick Worner, with National Realty Advisors, the seeds for the dinosaur park were planted first.
Worner, who worked on the first STAR bond project in Kansas (the speedway on the edge of Kansas City), was working on another project in Wichita near K-96 and Greenwich. He had a number of other ideas and was looking for a family-friendly city to cultivate some of them.
During a meeting with Steve Barrett of JP Weigand, Worner mentioned that informal search and Barrett was quick to recommend a nearby location – Derby.
“I said I wanted to bring attractions that brought families from outside the state of Kansas to Kansas, and Steve came up with Derby,” Worner said.
Having a number of potential attractions, a few different ideas were vetted when Worner first approached the Derby City Council in 2015 about a STAR bond project, but the dinosaur park quickly rose to the top.
For many of the same reasons Barrett alluded to, with a focus on family features (ball parks, water parks, etc.), that is why the city ultimately gravitated toward Field Station: Dinosaurs.
“What we told him (Worner) is we are a family community. We’re not trying to be something we’re not here, so you need to focus on attractions that are compatible with like, say, Rock River Rapids,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. "We’ve invested our community money in that regional attraction and that’s about kids.”
Community investment
Shortly after Worner and Field Station: Dinosaurs Executive Producer Guy Gsell brought the development idea before the Derby City Council, city officials were able to tour the original location in New Jersey.
Given the educational elements and entertainment geared toward family, it was not a hard sell and the STAR bond district was officially created shortly after that trip – on Sept. 8, 2015 – to bring the dinosaur park to Derby.
Creating the STAR bond district, Sexton said, gave the city another economic development tool. With the retail surge starting in 2005 and community support for the water park, as well as a developer like Worner envisioning Derby as a destination, the district’s formation was seen as a win-win.
“You always want to look at the changing economy and think about what’s best for the community’s growth,” Sexton said. “If we’re a regional attraction for a family amenity already, in Rock River Rapids, what we’ve learned from that is when you create a regional attraction that not only brings people in from outside your community or outside the state, it also serves your local community well. It creates a better quality of life, so you kind of have that two-fold benefit.”
“It increases business not only at the businesses directly in the STAR bond district, but also to adjacent businesses,” Worner said. “And the cheapest form of economic development is tourism – to get other people in other states to spend money in your state.”
Additionally, Sexton said the theory “to see Derby is to love Derby” was another driver behind the STAR bond district as a way to attract more potential residents, while the partnership at the state, local and private levels also help make such projects a reality.
Without that partnership, Sexton noted a development like Derby’s STAR bond district couldn’t happen – with the state’s larger participation being a major boon.
“For a city the size of Derby, that state funding is huge,” Sexton said.
A bright future
Relatively speaking, Derby’s STAR bond district is still in its maturation process. As Worner noted, it takes time to develop these areas.
For the Kansas Speedway, Worner noted it took a few years before retailers like Nebraska Furniture Mart and Cabela’s were willing to come into the district. Then, it took a few more years for the Legends shopping center to form and five more years for additional attractions to take shape.
“As the district continues to have success, we’ll then be attractive to more and more development,” Worner said. “Development is not an overnight process.”
The dinosaur park opened in 2018, while Rock Regional Hospital started operating in the district in 2019. Currently, two more projects – Derby Sports Zone and RoKC rock climbing – are in development and have been approved by the city.
City staff and council members continue to hear and are open to ideas for the district from developers and citizens alike. In fact, Sexton said she believes the city has heard most of them out.
While only a small percentage of those ideas may be developed, it’s clear the STAR bond district is reinforcing Derby’s family-friendly identity. Between the projects in the works through STAR bonds and those the city is taking on (i.e., Decarsky Park), Sexton envisions plenty of fun to be had by the whole family in Derby – no matter where those families are coming from.
“I think it’s a testament to planning and to envisioning a future of what Derby people signed up for when they said, ‘hey, I want to live in an active community that’s going to have options for me and be a real quality place in the Wichita metro area,’” Sexton said. “Derby’s going to be a go-to place for entertainment for various sectors of ages of the community in the state and people coming from out of state for tournaments, events and competitions.”