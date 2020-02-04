Projects are continuing at two of USD 260’s largest athletic facilities.
After a drainage replacement beneath the playing surface of Panther Stadium, director of operations Burke Jones said that the project is running on a delay due to recent constraints with winter weather.
Jones said it will take roughly two to four weeks and a late February completion date is possible barring any future weather delays.
“[The construction companies] are currently in the process of cutting in and seaming all the striping, end zones and Derby ‘D’ at the 50-yard line,” he added.
Along with the drainage repair, Jones said they also added rock back fill over the drainage pipes so that water could get off the field quicker.
Soccer at the new district complex is still one season away.
Jones said the Bermuda sod playing surface has rooted well, but due to the changes needed for light positioning, soccer will not be played until Fall 2020.
The lights were originally moved east by the construction company due to light spillage and effects on public property along Westview. It forced an eight-foot difference (192 feet) between what was first planned (200 feet) for.
“The work [pending weather] on these light poles will damage some of the sod,” he said. “Because of that, we’ll have to replace it and it won’t be playable this spring.”