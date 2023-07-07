The Derby Public Schools partnered with Woodlawn United Methodist Church and the Derby Community Foundation to provide free adult meals from July 17-20 as part of the Free Summer Meal Program. Adult meals are limited to one meal per child. Throughout the summer, Derby Public Schools has provided free meals to children ages 1-18 from Mondays through Thursdays without any income requirements, address stipulations or registration. The Summer program is slated to end on July 28. Students enrolled in Latchkey, PrimeTime and Boys and Girls Club in Oaklawn will be served free meals at the program site. All locations are open to the public. For locations, hours and weekly menus, visit www.derbypublicschools.com.
Week of free adult meals upcoming in summer meal program
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
