Previous Derby Rotary Club President Marsha Allen presents a gift to Rotary incoming president (left) Jenny Webster. The recognition was part of the club’s annual banquet on June 23 at the Hubbard Arts Center. Rotary provides community support and service to many local youth and others. Some projects include awarding scholarships to local DHS graduates and providing dictionaries to every third grade student in the Derby school district. Derby Rotary meets at noon every Friday at the Derby Public Library.
Webster starts term as Rotary President
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
