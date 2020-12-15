The state of Kansas has partnered with GoGetTested.com to bring fast, easy, accurate COVID-19 testing to all Kansans. The information is being shared as part of the “Kansas Beats the Virus” campaign in partnership with the Kansas Leadership Center.
GoGetTested.com features an interactive map to find testing locations and allows individuals to book free tests with a name, phone or email – with no insurance or official ID required.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-in options are available at listed sites. Test scheduling must be handled by individuals 18 and older, but anyone is eligible for the tests as long as they are able to get to a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru or physical location and willing to sign COVID-19 public health authorization and consent.