The city’s 150th anniversary celebration has come to a close, but Derby’s history is designed to live on in a website available to all.
The site is www.derbykshistory.com and it’s a project of the Derby Public Library, whose staff is uploading a large amount of material as time permits.
The process of collecting historical information and photos for the book “Celebrating Derby – 150 Years” that was published by the Derby Informer with the assistance of the library staff resulted in obtaining more material that couldn’t fit into the book.
The website has photos, newspaper articles and videos. It also has the information from the Historical Landmark project along with its related map.
Library Director Eric Gustafson said it just didn’t make sense to have the material sitting around in storage without it being used, so the idea of a website was formed.
“It’s a great project,” he said. “We’ve been wanting to do something like this for a long time but the 150th anniversary really galvanized us.”
The website won’t just be for a short period – it will be available for years and decades to come.
“The plan is that this will be a permanent repository,” he said. And, by being online and open, it will be easily accessible, he said.
There is no other site like it and the information should be of interest to anyone keen on local history along with those wanting more on genealogy, he said.
There is some information and photos on the site now, but not as much as Gustafson plans on.
He asked for patience because it’s a work in progress, he said.
The library has had a busy fall with events and programming, so loading material has not been the staff’s top priority. However, Gustafson said there will be more additions at the beginning of the new year.
“We’re just starting and we have a long way to go,” he said.
The site had been up earlier in the year, but then went down because of an upgrade issue. It went live again last week and Gustafson plans on it staying that way for good.
The site uses the free software Omeka program, but there is a domain name and hosting fee. But overall, it’s quite a low-cost endeavor.
There’s also no limit to how much material can be loaded.
“It just depends on how much server space we want to buy,” he said.