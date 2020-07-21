The Derby Board of Education on Monday voted 7-0 to approve two learning models for the 2020-2021 school year, but did not approve the logistics and safety measures outlined in Derby Public Schools’ Return to Learn plan.
The two approved learning models are in-person and remote. The in-person learning model may be transitioned to a hybrid or online model if needed.
The board will finalize and approve logistics and safety measures on July 27.
Members of the board agreed that staff, families and the board itself hadn’t had enough time to look over the proposed Return to Learn plan for a decision to be made Monday.
“We need more time,” board member Mark Tillison said. “I think people deserve more time.”
The board also wanted to wait until after the State Board of Education’s decision on Gov. Laura Kelly’s delay of the start of school, which would push the start date back by about three weeks. The state board is supposed to meet Wednesday.
“We know Wednesday we should have some good guidance from the state,” board president Justin Kippenberger said.
“I understand the need to get information out quickly. Under no one’s fault did this come in late, and it’s a very large plan. I also would hate to rush something out quickly.”
Superintendent Heather Bohaty and other district leaders told the board that they could wait to finalize logistics, but stressed that enrollment should begin as soon as possible.
“We are not asking to get into the logistics tonight,” Bohaty said. “This also affects our certified staff. They need to get ready for assignments.”
Board member Robin Folkerts said that guidance and orders from the state and county could “drag on for a long time,” and stressed the importance of getting the enrollment process started as soon as possible.
“I really think for enrollment purposes we need to go ahead and vote on offering those two different plans,” Folkerts said.
Some board members also disputed which safety measures are necessary, but discussion about specific precautions was pushed to next week’s next board meeting.
For in-person learning, some of the safety precautions for students include: “Masks for grades K-12 when 3-6 feet can’t be maintained,” “self monitoring for symptoms,” “on the hour hand washing/hand sanitizer,” “individual supplies,” “distancing of [desks],” and additional cleaning and disinfecting. You can browse a draft of the district’s Return to Learn plan here.
After lengthy discussion — the meeting lasted four hours — the board decided to push a final decision on a safety plan to next week while moving forward with the two learning models.
With the approval of the two learning models, the district can now ask families their preferred learning model during enrollment, which opens tomorrow.
The education board will discuss and finalize safety guidelines and logistics on July 27. Families will be able to switch learning models for up to 48 hours after the safety plan is approved and published. Once the school year begins, families will be asked to commit to their chosen learning model for nine weeks.