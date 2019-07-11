Program Coordinator Katie Dawes scoops ice cream July 10 for Amy Steadman and her daughter Lily as part of the Derby Recreation Commission’s Ice Cream Day celebration at the Oaklawn Community Center.
The DRC’s celebration of the holiday, which takes place nationwide July 21, was held July 9 and 10 at Derby's Hand Park and the Oaklawn Community Center.
Participants were able to choose from ice cream sandwiches, floats, and regular ice cream.
Ronald Reagan first declared July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984.