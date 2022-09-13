Over the past several weeks, a majority of the Derby Board of Education has expressed differences and concerns about various aspects of a proposed five-year strategic plan for the school district. Much of the concern with the strategic plan centers around the culture and climate proposal submitted by the committee. As a result, the strategic plan has not been approved.
At a Sept. 7 BOE workshop on the strategic plan, board member Andy Watkins surprised the board and patrons in the room by presenting an alternative proposal with ideas on how to handle the school culture and climate issue.
The proposal outlines a general approach that included trying to preserve as much as possible of what the culture and climate committee had proposed. At the same time, it makes an effort to appeal to all students, staff and community members as much as possible.
The plan was a result of Watkins and two other individuals, who were on the culture subcommittee, coming together in an effort to find some common ground and hear each other out.
Watkins, who was on the overall strategy committee for the strategic plan, teamed up with Marilyn Shaw and Kayla Eldridge, who were the two chairwomen on the culture and climate subcommittee. The three met to talk about general ideas as well as the background on the current culture and climate committee proposal.
Watkins said as the three were talking, they discovered they had some common themes. He said their hope was to move forward with the plan as proposed, or at least a close version of it.
“We kind of came to the conclusion that if the three of us could come up with something we all could agree on that would be a good thing and we would be able to bring it to the board, trying to move forward,” Watkins explained.
Inside the proposal
The new proposal provides an updated belief statement – We“ believe in embracing our diversity and including everyone to unify our culture.”
Watkins explained with this new belief statement they still want to embrace diversity. He said it speaks to us using our differences and coming together to improve our culture.
“And I would say our differences are oftentimes our strengths,” he added. “This will still provide a lot of focus for our district on connecting our diversity to definitely be a positive. That helps us know who we are as a collective group and make our culture better, which was really the focus.”
The goal statement in the current strategic plan was also revised in the new proposal.
The new goal statement is “We are committed to creating a safe and positive culture by intentionally embracing our differences, providing equal opportunity for all and inviting widespread participation for all educational stakeholders regardless of each person’s unique characteristics, thoughts and/or opinions.”
The plan calls to establish a school Climate and Culture Advisory Council made up of students, staff and community members. The superintendent would be the designated person to select members for the council.
The purpose of the council would involve being a resource for administration and staff to provide feedback when situations need additional input.
“As challenges come up in schools, oftentimes administrators need someone to turn to, so there would be some resources with these folks on the advisory council to provide feedback to the administrators and students,” Watkins explained.
The advisory council would also provide input on things like bullying and diversity training and develop a plan to address drug abuse. Watkins said the group also talked about creating district values for character qualities as a way to unify our culture, especially as kids transition from elementary to middle school and high school.
Watkins said that the three of them agreed that the overall strategic planning committee and the general survey data collected – taken early on in the process – revealed that the culture and climate at some district schools seemed lower than others.
“We came to the conclusion that we wanted to ensure that we study this closer by gathering more information from the staff, students and parents of each school,” he said.
Understanding the feelings of those involved and what could be done as a district to help improve the sentiment at some of the schools was important to them. Specifically, they wanted a closer look at the culture and climate of the middle schools and high school, which were rated lower than the grade schools.
The new plan speaks of a way to assist in measuring climate and culture in schools through surveys or small groups that would gather feedback from staff, students, parents and the community. Reviewing ideas and providing feedback could help define district-wide values and character qualities that ultimately could be implemented and used in all grade levels.
Some of the specific timelines that were suggested include naming members of the advisory council by Dec. 31 of this year and having a council that convenes and selects chairpersons by the end of March 2023. By the end of that year, the plan suggests the council and administration make a recommendation to the BOE for a district-wide values/character qualities guideline to be implemented in schools.
Taking the next steps
Board members expressed an interest in using the plan in some way to move forward, although several members had questions. Questions about how something would take place, or who was going to make decisions on issues that might result in schools, came up in multiple forms.
Watkins indicated that a number of items would still need to be worked out and that some measures in the plan were intentionally left vague in order to get ideas on how they might be structured.
“The advisory council is to be a resource to provide feedback. It wouldn’t be something where it goes to them and they make a decision. It would be a similar feel to what site councils are that each school already utilizes,” Watkins said.
Watkins explained the one thing that is different in their plan is the three of them looked at trying to really peel back the onion to try and get to the root cause of issues, not just assume data means one thing or another.
“Most of the changes were made along those lines. We used words most people can understand and took steps that try to figure out what we can improve on as a district, but not make too many assumptions as to what exactly is causing the issues,” he said.
The plan as a proposal for consideration will go back to the original committee for input. At some point, a final plan would need approval by the BOE to be a part of the five-year strategic plan.