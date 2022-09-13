Culture presentation

Andy Watkins, center, presents the details of a plan and approach to deal with school culture and climate. Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson (left), Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, and Luan Sparks (right), Director of Alternative Learning, listen as Watkins outlines the proposal.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Over the past several weeks, a majority of the Derby Board of Education has expressed differences and concerns about various aspects of a proposed five-year strategic plan for the school district. Much of the concern with the strategic plan centers around the culture and climate proposal submitted by the committee. As a result, the strategic plan has not been approved.

At a Sept. 7 BOE workshop on the strategic plan, board member Andy Watkins surprised the board and patrons in the room by presenting an alternative proposal with ideas on how to handle the school culture and climate issue.

