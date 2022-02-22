Water testing for lead will soon begin in Derby schools

Derby Public Schools is preparing to test water coming out of all sources in their facilities for possible lead contamination. The district identified a total of 1,790 faucets for water collection tests.
In December of last year, the board approved moving forward with a lead water testing program made available at no cost to the district. The program funding is through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
District Director of Operations Burke Jones said the water collection consists of gathering two different water samples from each faucet. After the test an analyzation report will provide the results for each collection point.
A green code in the report means no lead was found, yellow means lead was detected but it is under the threshold of concern, and red means lead was found and the amount is over the threshold.
Jones says he doesn’t expect large problems throughout the district. Any red level reports will result in immediately shutting off water to the source and beginning to remediate the problem. Jones said remediations can be a simple process and they don’t anticipate having to change pipes throughout a building.
Information on the results and what the district will do to rectify any problems will be available to the public.