Following an annexation ordinance approved on Aug. 24 intended to expand the STAR bond district, the city also had to move to purchase territory from Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 3.
Currently, RWD3 serves the annexed property at 8401 E. 63rd St., with the city intending to serve the future commercial development with the STAR bond district.
To avoid a delay in the effective date of the annexation, City Manager Kathy Sexton authorized an emergency purchase of existing benefit use from RWD3 for $10,050 (in line with previous transfer agreements).
Funding was made available through the Water Fund, with the city council receiving and filing notification of the emergency purchase.