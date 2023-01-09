Derby Middle School was the latest USD 260 building to receive results of water lead testing efforts. The efforts are being taken on in conjunction with a program through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Environmental Protection Agency.
At DMS, a total number of 216 fixtures were sampled, with 96.7% of those fixtures below 15 ppb – the USEPA’s regulatory action level for drinking water. Seven fixtures were found to be above the threshold, located in the E4 classroom, K-4 men’s restroom, storage room, women’s locker room (three) and men’s locker room.