District school buildings will soon have water bottle fillers added to their existing water fountain areas. The Derby Board of Education last week approved the $42,000 purchase of the water bottle fillers, which will be purchased using CARES funds. Water bottle refilling will be the only function available at water fountains – as a safety precaution, each water fountain’s drinking function will be turned off. To ensure students are able to make use of the water bottle fillers, the district will also provide each student with a free water bottle.
Water bottle fillers being added to school buildings
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read