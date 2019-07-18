PICTURED: Corli Wisner, right, sprays Xavier Lavin with a water gun July 17 at the Derby Recreation Commission’s “Water Battle and BBQ” at Garrett Park.
About a dozen kids were able to beat the mid-July heat with water balloons, water guns and super soakers. Temperatures were in the high nineties Wednesday.
DRC staff placed containers of water around a field at the park that allowed participants to grab water balloons and refill their aquatic toy weapons.
After about an hour of cooling off, the kids ate hot dogs prepared by DRC staff.