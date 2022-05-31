At its May 24 meeting, the Derby City Council approved replacement of the Wastewater Treatment Plant’s influent pump no. 1 at a cost of $67,191 from sole source supplier JCI Industries.
Due to operational anomalies on May 9, the pump in question was pulled for inspection and staff discovered a large hole in the casing – allowing the intrusion of raw sewage and causing electrical issues.
Pump no. 1 has been in service since 1991. With no parts available for repair, replacement was the only option. Staff noted lifespan is typically 15-20 years, with no. 1 the oldest of the four pumps at the influent station.
As part of the wastewater master plan, funds were allocated from the Wastewater CIP Treatment Plant Improvements fund to cover the cost of replacement. Expected delivery is six weeks.