To maintain compliance with changing regulations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, City Engineer Alex Lane brought an expedited request for design of phase 1A improvements for Derby’s wastewater treatment facility at the July 25 Derby City Council meeting. The council authorized a design contract with PEC for $1,309,400.
While hopes were that permit regulations would change in 2027, not 2022, the new plan was proposed to stay on track with the KDHE’s compliance schedule – which requires design for phase 1A improvements to be submitted by July 31, 2024.