Given a number of factors – including building/equipment age, city population and state regulations – the city of Derby reached out to Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) to develop a master plan for its wastewater treatment facility. That plan, including an analysis of current capabilities and a phased schedule for improvements, was heard and received by the city council at its May 25 meeting.
PEC representatives Sarah Unruh and Nicole Franken were on hand to discuss the plan, which was intended to project needs for two decades. Those needs are driven by regulation of the treatment process handed down by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the general age of the facilities and Derby’s population.
Regulations are updated on a five-year schedule and Derby was notified in 2010 of potential changes that would include treatment of phosphorous and nitrogen (known as nutrient removal). Placeholder projects were done to allow for that process, but it was determined additional infrastructure and equipment would be needed in the long term.
Additionally, Derby’s wastewater treatment facility was constructed in 1991 (with updates in 1996 and 2012), meaning it is now past its estimated 25-year operational lifespan.
“The majority of this [facility] was put in in the ‘90s, so we are about 30 years out right now,” Unruh said.
With the age of the facilities, there are a number of improvements to be addressed in the first, immediate phase of the master plan – totaling just over $5 million for construction and design.
Unruh pointed out that the nature of the influent pump system and headworks building open that equipment up to more corrosion, with aging of equipment in the headworks building also impacting the air quality.
Both make up a significant portion of the proposed upgrades in phase one, which also includes replacement of the main electrical building given both the age and some condensation issues seen there.
“The plan is to replace the building and put all new electrical equipment in,” Franken said. “The easiest way to handle it is build a new building.”
Phase two improvements – projected to total just over $15 million – are upgrades Franken noted should be addressed within the next five years, while phase three upgrades are projected on an as-needed basis. All phase three improvements would bring the total cost associated with the plan to a little over $25 million.
Initially, population growth was seen as the biggest driver behind wastewater facility improvements, but PEC identified aging and regulatory requirements as the primary concerns to start. Population growth will trigger the latter stages of the master plan instead.
Currently, the Derby wastewater facility is designed to manage 2.5 million gallons per day, with the capacity needed to reach 2.7 million gallons per day if population follows growth projections of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan. There are a number of other factors that could trigger that, too, so Franken noted having the master plan in place is a benefit.
“We look at this and we project things out for the next 20 years, but things are always on the move and things are always in flux. You get one industry that decides to come to town, that’s going to change things, but this gives you a really good road map to start from,” Franken said. “We just want to make sure you’re planning on everything based on the best knowledge we have.”
One element council member Andrew Swindle asked about is a second oxidation ditch for the facility that was discussed that would come with an estimated $12 million price tag. That piece was not included in the phased plan, so Swindle asked what would happen if population growth drives that need, but City Manager Kathy Sexton stated that level is not expected to be reached for 20 years.
Unruh did state that plans for a unified water treatment facility (with the city looking to potentially take on some water services) is something that could move up the timeline on the second oxidation ditch.
Asked about locations of such facilities, it was noted the city owns all the land for the proposed improvements included in the wastewater facilities master plan, with improvements on site making sense. For a new unified water facility, though, engineers said a new site may be required.
Next steps for the city council will be to identify projects for inclusion in the capital improvement plan and evaluate financing options for the phased improvements. Director of Finance Jean Epperson reported $4.6 million has been set aside for the project so far.