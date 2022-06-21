Cecilia Foster of Derby and Cassie Lehnherr of Wichita were a part of the spring 2022 graduating class at Washburn University. Over 800 students completed courses to receive associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. Daniel Archer of Derby was named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Washburn.
Students must maintain a 4.0-grade point average throughout the semester in a minimum of 12 graded credit hours to qualify for the honor. Nearly 600 students were named to the President’s List in the 2022 spring semester.
Five area students were named to the Dean’s list at Washburn in the spring 2022 semester. Isabell Chronister of Derby, Skylar Darnell of Mulvane, Cassie Lehnherr of Wichita, Jesse Mort of Haysville and Sabrina Schmitz of Mulvane received the Dean’s List honor.
More than 700 students qualified for the Dean’s List, which is given to students who maintain a semester GPA of 3.4-3.99 in a minimum of 12 graded credit hours.