Given his long history in Derby (moving here with his family in 1955), Chuck Warren has no issues getting his foot in the door of various locations around town. So, the fact that the Key to the City he recently received is purely ceremonial (and not all-access) is no big deal. Truly, it’s the thought that counts.
“The list of names that Mayor [Randy White] read off that have received it in the past are super examples of what it means to give back to a community. So, to be mentioned in the same list of names as them is a pretty high honor,” Warren said. “I’m really humbled.”
Warren was presented with his Key to the City in a ceremony Sept. 11 at the Little Firehouse Cafe. He became the sixth known recipient of a Key to the City in Derby History – along with Larry Gould, Jim Meidinger, Ken Mulanax, Dion Avello and Jack Pulley. Not bad company in Warren’s eyes.
Having a long history of civic engagement in Derby, the recognition should come as no surprise – even though the ceremony itself was a complete surprise to Warren. Warren has been influential in shaping the Derby community through many years of service on the city council, as well as involvement with the Derby Chamber of Commerce, Derby Community Foundation and Rotary Club of Derby.
“Chuck was on city council when I joined. When it came to balancing the good of the whole community with private property interests, he made it look easy … and it’s not,” Mayor White said. “He knew both were to be respected and both are essential to a quality community. By his example, he showed new members the value of balancing both.”
Serving on the Derby City Council for 18 years (1999-2018), Warren represented both Ward 2 and Ward 3 while fulfilling one of the longest tenures in council history. Throughout his years on the council, Warren was known for his desire to keep local government efficient, protect property rights and to promote quality of life. This particularly came through in Warren’s personal support of Derby parks as a council member and in his family’s support of park projects such as Warren Riverview Park, which honors the legacy of his parents, Ray and Virginia Warren.
Quality of life in particular was something Warren noted he was proud of – with the schools, services, parks and other amenities in Derby helping attract new residents in the region. Additionally, through his years of service, he said he remained committed to growth and making Derby more than a bedroom community.
“I really felt like, and this was something I got from my dad, was that if we were going to be a complete community that stood on its own then we had to have a wide variety of not only businesses but housing,” Warren said.
Making Derby a better place was a mantra of Warren’s father – and something he took to heart – noting his example and the example of other community leaders he saw growing up are what pushed him to take up that mission himself.
From his initial move in 1955 (then returning after college and service in the Army), Warren has seen that improvement firsthand. He has seen Derby grow from a community of 5,000 to nearly 25,000 and become a place to raise a family. Warren, a realtor for Caldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate, and his family have also been active in the business community – managing a number of properties in Derby (many in the areas of the city along Madison Avenue and K-15).
Since 2012, Warren has also gotten involved with regional growth after being appointed to the Wichita/Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission. He currently serves as chairman of the joint MAPC and Board of Zoning Appeals.
Receiving a Key to the City is traditionally a civic honor that reflects trust and friendship between the community and the holder – and clearly that feeling is mutual with Warren.
“I love Derby,” Warren said. “I followed in the footsteps of literally hundreds of people who have poured their lives into making Derby a better place, so I’m just proud to be a part of that.”