At this moment, former Derby resident Brad Ward is training for the Route 66 marathon in Tulsa coming up in November. That experience to end the year will be a far cry from how Ward and wife Kristin’s 2021 started – as both (along with their son, Chase) tested positive for COVID-19 in January.
Brad dealt with many of the typical COVID symptoms (lethargy, fever, cough) and was tested on Jan. 21. As his symptoms progressed, Kristin took him to a MedWise clinic for treatment before he was officially hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Jan. 26.
“When he went in [to MedWise], he just still wasn’t feeling well. He was having a lot of shallow breathing in the evenings, and it was making me very nervous,” Kristin said. “It went so fast. Within four days he was COVID positive and by the fifth day we were in the hospital.”
Kristin and Chase – who was home on winter break – tested positive later and dealt with mild to moderate cases of COVID, but Brad’s case proved to be much more severe. Eventually, he was put on a ventilator while in the hospital. With the relatively high survival rates of those in the 44-year-old’s age group, it is not a position in which he ever expected to be placed.
“Normally people that get to the stage that I was at, they have a lot of underlying health conditions already. They’re diabetic, they’re severely obese, they have heart problems, they have asthma, they have all these other different health conditions already,” Brad said. “The people that really get hit the hardest have at least one if not more of these comorbidities, and I had none. It was very unusual for it to hit me that hard.”
Given the early (low) survival rates of patients put on ventilators, it is not a position Brad wanted to wind up in – making his son, Chase, promise not to put him on a ventilator just to get him to the hospital.
The worst part of the experience, according to Brad, he told hospital staff he would likely have to be sedated in order to be placed on a ventilator. In truth, the severity of Brad’s case forced him to be placed on a number of pain pills and even one paralytic to help his body recover, which clouded his memory of the experience.
“A lot of it, because of the medications that they had me on, a lot of it I just don’t remember,” Brad said.
Kristin remembers, though – how difficult it was to see Brad, how hard his body had to work to try and fight COVID and how he was one of the youngest in the intensive care unit being treated for it.
“There were so many times through his journey that I kept thinking, ‘is my husband going to come home,’” Kristin said. “I kind of knew in my heart he probably would, but I was so scared.”
It was the philosophy of a friend who battled brain cancer that helped turn Kristin’s perspective around – from thinking “why Brad?” to “why not Brad?” While the Wards are unsure what the difference is regarding why COVID hit Brad so hard, there is one thing that became clear over time – Brad could take it.
Additionally, Kristin noted her support network in Derby – between her sister and other longtime friends – helped keep her going.
Hearing from the hospital staff that “the storm” of COVID tends to last around 10 days, the Wards caught their first break when they tried to take Brad off the ventilator initially. At that same time, Kristin and Chase were both retested and Chase’s test came back negative.
Given that the Wards got COVID at the same time, Kristin took that as a reason for hope – that “the storm” would be passing over Brad soon as well.
Sometime around Valentine’s Day, Brad was able to successfully be taken off the ventilator. Then, he started physically therapy – learning to talk, swallow and walk again – he was told would likely take a month. He finished in less than a week and was released from the hospital on Feb. 26 (in time for Kristin’s birthday).
Now, Brad is training for a marathon in less than a year off the ventilator. It is a little different than the last marathon he trained for given his body is still recovering. That’s part of why he started his training much earlier (30 weeks instead of 15 weeks out), to build up to the marathon.
While there are a number of lingering effects and plenty still to be wary of, both Brad and Kristin don’t want to let that stop them from moving forward.
“I don’t want people to wait to do things tomorrow, next year or five years from now because none of us are promised that time. It really made me realize that I need to live life,” Brad said of his battle with COVID. “I need to have a job that I’m very happy with and live a life that is fulfilling and do things that maybe are a little out of my comfort zone, a little scary, like this marathon. None of us are promised tomorrow, so it has really made me appreciate today.”