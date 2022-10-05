Walk takes aim at preventing suicide

Janea Trapp knows what the pain of suicide is like for family and friends of the deceased. A half brother of hers and a high school classmate both died to suicide, and she doesn’t want others to have to go through that.
After those deaths, Trapp asked herself numerous questions and wondered if she could have done more to save those lives.
“Could they have been prevented?” she asked.
She also wants to help empower others with final thoughts and those around them to solve their issues and seek a positive life path.
In that regard, it was a natural fit when Trapp, Director of Community Wellness at the DRC, heard about the Out of the Darkness Community Walk.
“It fits really well with what we do – and it’s right in our backyard,” she said.
The event, a project of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and part of a series of such walks nationwide, begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Zimmerman Pavilion in High Park. The walk itself starts at 11 a.m.
According to organizers, the walk is “a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.”
The concept is to provide an opportunity “to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”
Trapp said it’s all about changing unhealthy patterns and giving people the tools they need to survive serious mental health issues.
The DRC will have a booth at the event with relevant information and likely a team walking, too.
COVID had a mental health impact
Of late, COVID-19 had a negative effect on mental health by making people feel more depression because of isolation, Trapp said. On top of that, many people just don’t know where to get help, she said.
Like Trapp, event organizer Theresa Cummins has a personal experience as she lost her twin brother to suicide.
She attended her first walk in 2016 and found it comforting to be in an inclusive environment with so many kindred souls. She also got more involved with AFSP and is now a board member of the Kansas Chapter.
“I felt it was important that these [events] are available to people for them to find healing as well,” she said.
Suicide affects people of all ages, but the demographic it impacts most, she said, is middle-aged white males.
While the walk was in Derby last year, it was hurt from a lack of publicity and attendance was low.
Cummins, a Mulvane resident, is counting on it being different and bigger this year.
Last week, she had 230 people registered and she is expecting and hoping for 400 to 500.
The walk will be around the park, which is 1.5 miles each loop. Participants, who also can undertake fundraising, will do one or two laps.
The event has been in Wichita and Winfield, her hometown, but those have ceased and Derby now makes the most sense, she said, as it’s aimed at being a regional attraction for south central Kansas.
Cummins wants to put the walk on track to grow each year and plans to keep it on the second Saturday of October.
Along with the DRC, the Mulvane Recreation Commission will be there, as well as the Veterans Affairs department and therapists and other supportive services.
It’s a time and space for people to simply share their stories.
“Every person there has a story to tell me how suicide has impacted their lives,” she said. “The walk is an open place for hope, healing and to get support and to talk about your experience.”