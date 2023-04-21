Derby’s Waffle Bus would include all the award-winning menu items featured at the original Houston restaurant, like sweet and savory waffle sandwiches, smash burgers, tenders, cereal milkshakes and more.
The destination dining in Derby continues to expand, with the latest announcement that The Waffle Bus franchise will be branching out into the Kansas market.
With site plans officially approved by the planning commission on April 20, The Waffle Bus was cleared to move forward with construction of a restaurant at the corner of Windmill Drive and Rock Road (just south of Fire Station 82). Following the action of the commission, owner/franchisee Cang Phu said development can proceed and he is targeting a January 2024 opening for the restaurant.
Started in Houston 10 years ago, The Waffle Bus began as a food truck before becoming a full-fledged restaurant. There are now two trucks and two restaurants operating in Houston. Derby will be the first Waffle Bus location outside of Texas, with Phu excited to bring the restaurant’s award-winning creations to the area.
“The Waffle Bus serves sweet and savory waffle sandwiches which you can't get anywhere else, but that's not all,” Phu said. “We also do hot chicken sandwiches, smash burgers, wings, hot wings, tenders, hot tenders and cereal milkshakes.”
For the restaurant in Derby, The Waffle Bus will be experimenting with some firsts – adding a drive-thru and introducing a prototype building that is intended to be the model for further franchise locations (a first for Derby as well).
On top of its awards, The Waffle Bus has also been featured on The Food Network, Cooking Channel, Insider Food and CNN, earning much acclaim that will give the restaurant destination dining status and even more of a draw.
“As Derby is an ever-growing city, the need for new and exciting restaurant experiences is becoming increasingly important. I believe this would be beneficial for the local economy, as it would create jobs and boost the local tourism industry,” Phu said. “It would also provide customers with a more varied dining experience, allowing them to explore new cuisines and flavors.”
Outside of some minor amendments made for parking, the biggest roadblock for development of the restaurant was the exterior design.
Per the site plans, the predominant material outlined for use on the building facade is corrugated metal – something the city has not typically allowed in the past. Given testimony from the building architect (with the material able to hold the restaurant’s distinct color more easily), though, the commission came to an agreement to allow that in this case.
“I personally don’t see an issue with it and would be in favor of allowing [it],” said commission chair Mitch Adams. “I think it’s going to offer an attractive look and feel compared to other businesses we have along Rock Road.”
Additionally, the commission and staff also discussed adding more distinct elements on the back (north) side of the building. In approving the site plan, the commission was in agreement to allow the applicant and staff to work out those details.