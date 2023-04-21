Waffle Bus Food

Derby’s Waffle Bus would include all the award-winning menu items featured at the original Houston restaurant, like sweet and savory waffle sandwiches, smash burgers, tenders, cereal milkshakes and more.

The destination dining in Derby continues to expand, with the latest announcement that The Waffle Bus franchise will be branching out into the Kansas market. 

With site plans officially approved by the planning commission on April 20, The Waffle Bus was cleared to move forward with construction of a restaurant at the corner of Windmill Drive and Rock Road (just south of Fire Station 82). Following the action of the commission, owner/franchisee Cang Phu said development can proceed and he is targeting a January 2024 opening for the restaurant.

Waffle Bus Building

The Waffle Bus location in Derby (rendering shown) would be a prototype model for future franchise expansion and also include a drive-thru.
