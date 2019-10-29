As Derby voters head to the polls, there’s a question for them to consider as they will be asked to approve eliminating what is called “the census adjustment,” or vote to keep it.
This past session, the Legislature passed a bill to eliminate a provision in the Kansas Constitution requiring the state to adjust census numbers for military personnel and college students.
The bill passed with bipartisan supermajorities as only seven of the 125 representatives voted against it and there were no senators opposed to it.
Scott Schwab, the Kansas Secretary of State, said the question is the result of many legislative attempts during several decades. He is leading a charge to make voters aware of the question and said if passed, it will help make better use of state resources.
“The adjustment is antiquated, burdensome and expensive,” he said.
Kansas is the only state that requires such an adjustment, he said.
In the Legislature, opponents said it would hurt the citizen count in rural areas. Advocates say it will make redistricting smoother and avoid the courts from doing a job state officials should be in charge of.
The national census is taken every 10 years, as required by federal law.
The U.S. Census Bureau will count people where they live, but the way Kansas law is set up, Schwab and his staff will need to contact military personnel and college students to find out where they reside.
“It’s a “manner contradictory to the Census Bureau,” he said.
It also costs money.
Schwab said it takes three to six months to get the job done, requires much state staff time and ends up costing taxpayers about $850,000. However, not many people are aware of the rule and its cost, he said.
State Rep. Blake Carpenter (R-81), who represents part of Derby, agrees and voted for the measure.
Along with saving money, there are few Kansans affected as only 13,000 people out of 2.9 million were impacted by the current law in 2010, he said.
Carpenter said that giving the Kansas Legislature more time is vital as the district boundaries will last for the next 10 years.
“In 2012, the legislature ran out of time and judges had to draw the lines, which many legislators saw as a problem,” he said.
There has been some dispute about Schwab’s proactive stance in the matter, including using his official website and sending out a letter to the editor, including one to the Derby Informer.
However, ethics officials from the state have said it’s not a violation.
There is no other question on the ballot, which includes voting for the mayor and selected council and school board positions, along with write-in options.