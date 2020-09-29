There will be a drive up voter registration event in Derby on October 3 at Madison Avenue Central Park from 1 to 4 p.m.
The deadline to register for this year’s election is October 13. Workers will be on hand to assist with updating registration for voters who have moved or changed their name. They can also assist with requesting an advance ballot. Participants will need their driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number.
The League of Women Voters and Derby Community Family Services have partnered to put on this event.