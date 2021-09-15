Residents who want to cast a ballot in the upcoming local elections on Nov. 2 will need to register to vote soon.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is Oct. 12. Voters must re-register after changing their name, address or party affiliation.
Residents can register to vote at Derby City Hall, 611 Mulberry Rd., and the Derby Public Library, 1600 Walnut Grove Rd. To register online, visit www.ksvotes.org.
Derby voters will cast ballots for the Derby City Council and Derby Board of Education. Voters can vote in advance, by mail or in person on Nov. 2.