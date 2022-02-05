As part of its efforts to reshape the Parks Master Plan, the city of Derby is looking for volunteers to serve on a steering committee. Any residents can apply, but the city is seeking those from Ward I or Ward III.
The work of the committee will focus on the redevelopment of neighborhood parks in Derby and will help determine some of the future programming and facilities that occur at its parks.
Volunteers will be asked to attend two meetings a month from February through September, with a kickoff event scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Venue in Madison Avenue Central Park.
For those interested, applications can be submitted at DerbyKS.com/steeringcommittee.