Volunteers at Derby Public Schools help strengthen learning opportunities for students and often, in turn, learn a lot themselves about their community.
The district offers many opportunities for people who want to give of their time and skills, said Robin Folkerts, an instructional coordinator at the district.
“We encourage parents and community members to be involved in our schools,” Folkerts said. “Volunteers can be valuable resources in helping to create a supportive and welcoming environment at schools. They can also play a powerful role in enhanc-ing a school's efforts to support learning. Volunteer programs help to broaden student experiences, meet individual student needs, strengthen school-community partner-ships, enhance family involvement and enrich the lives of the volunteers.”
From greeters to readers, volunteers help the district fill in the gaps.
The district has a robust list of opportunities matched by school.
“Patrons are not limited to the activities on the list,” Folkerts said. “Those who have oth-er ideas, strengths or opportunities that they would like to share should contact their child's teacher or principal.”
Volunteers must complete an application and will receive a volunteer handbook and complete an online training video. “The handbook and training video help define the expectations for our volunteers,” Folkerts said.
Volunteers must pass a background check and are required to check in and out at the school office each time they volunteer.
“We are always looking for people to volunteer here in the district,” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said.
In addition to opportunities at specific schools, the district also is seeking people to help serve on committees for its strategic plan, which is focused on communications (strategy I), academic achievement (strategy II), personnel (strategy III), infrastructure (strategy IV) and community (strategy V). The district is eager for input from parents, community members and district staff, Bohaty said. Information about meeting times, dates and locations is available at https://www.derbyschools.com/news/what_s_new/volunteering_opportunities.
The district also will be looking for volunteers to help with students’ transitions as boundary changes go into effect and as one elementary school – Pleasantview – clos-es and a new one – Stone Creek – opens.
“That’s another great opportunity [to] engage people in our schools,” Bohaty said.
The benefits of community involvement are a two-way street, Folkerts said.
“When students see adults volunteer in their schools, they see how their community values education and supports their school,” she said. “As positive role models and student motivators, volunteers contribute to better school attendance, improved grades, better social skills, less behavior problems and staying in school.
“School volunteers get a better understanding of the total education picture, which leads to even stronger support and commitment for our school community.”
|School
|Contact Information
|Volunteers Needed
|Cooper Elementary
|
316-554-0934
|
· Morning and afternoon greeters
|DHS
|
316-788-8500
|
· Speakers to talk about their careers
|Derby Hills Elementary
|
316-788-8540
|
· Read with students during lunch break
|DMS
|
316-788-8062
|
· Greeters - Click here for days and times
|DNMS
|
316-788-8408
|
· Morning and afternoon greeters (8:45-9:15 a.m. Mondays, 7:45-8:15 a.m. Tues-Fri)
|El Paso Elementary
|
316-788-8545
|
· Morning greeters daily (8:45-9:05 M) (7:45-8:05 T-Th)
|Oaklawn Elementary
|
316-554-0704
|
· Academic assistance — people willing to assist with students in need during the day (up to five days per week)
|Park Hill Elementary
|
316-788-8095
|
Building-Wide Needs
|Pleasantview Elementary
|
316-788-8555
|
· Reading buddies