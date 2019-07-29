Bulldog buddies 1_color.jpg

Volunteer Maretta Unruh, a former Derby school principal, left, engages sixth grade students in 2017 while they read at Derby Middle School. Bulldog Buddies is a program where volunteers are assigned to small groups of children who could benefit from extra support.

Volunteers at Derby Public Schools help strengthen learning opportunities for students and often, in turn, learn a lot themselves about their community.

The district offers many opportunities for people who want to give of their time and skills, said Robin Folkerts, an instructional coordinator at the district.

“We encourage parents and community members to be involved in our schools,” Folkerts said. “Volunteers can be valuable resources in helping to create a supportive and welcoming environment at schools. They can also play a powerful role in enhanc-ing a school's efforts to support learning. Volunteer programs help to broaden student experiences, meet individual student needs, strengthen school-community partner-ships, enhance family involvement and enrich the lives of the volunteers.”

From greeters to readers, volunteers help the district fill in the gaps.

The district has a robust list of opportunities matched by school.

“Patrons are not limited to the activities on the list,” Folkerts said. “Those who have oth-er ideas, strengths or opportunities that they would like to share should contact their child's teacher or principal.”

Volunteers must complete an application and will receive a volunteer handbook and complete an online training video. “The handbook and training video help define the expectations for our volunteers,” Folkerts said.

Volunteers must pass a background check and are required to check in and out at the school office each time they volunteer.

“We are always looking for people to volunteer here in the district,” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said.

In addition to opportunities at specific schools, the district also is seeking people to help serve on committees for its strategic plan, which is focused on communications (strategy I), academic achievement (strategy II), personnel (strategy III), infrastructure (strategy IV) and community (strategy V). The district is eager for input from parents, community members and district staff, Bohaty said. Information about meeting times, dates and locations is available at https://www.derbyschools.com/news/what_s_new/volunteering_opportunities.

The district also will be looking for volunteers to help with students’ transitions as boundary changes go into effect and as one elementary school – Pleasantview – clos-es and a new one – Stone Creek – opens.

“That’s another great opportunity [to] engage people in our schools,” Bohaty said.

The benefits of community involvement are a two-way street, Folkerts said.

“When students see adults volunteer in their schools, they see how their community values education and supports their school,” she said. “As positive role models and student motivators, volunteers contribute to better school attendance, improved grades, better social skills, less behavior problems and staying in school.

“School volunteers get a better understanding of the total education picture, which leads to even stronger support and commitment for our school community.”

School  Contact InformationVolunteers Needed 
 Cooper Elementary  

316-554-0934
Alberto Caril-lo
Lori Davis
Roxana Henderson
Stacy Betzen

 

· Morning and afternoon greeters
· Volunteers for special events (such as Cooper’s Culture night)
· Volunteers to read with students
· Catering for staff working conferences
· Glasses (for students)
· Funding for field trips
· Library books
· Monetary donations for special events, field trips, and supplies not funded by the district
· Lunch Buddies

 DHS 

316-788-8500
Tim Ham-blin,
Alison Strecker
Robert Ash

 

· Speakers to talk about their careers
· Volunteers for beautification of court-yard/landscaping
· Traffic control after school
· Door greeters
· Reality U volunteers
· Volunteers for Reality 101 mock interview days
· Volunteers for Reality 101 lecture series (business community)
· Catering for staff working conferences
· Volunteers to support DHS activities such as home football games, vocal and music concerts and theater performances

 Derby Hills Elementary 

316-788-8540
Marc Woofter

 

· Read with students during lunch break
· Volunteers to create garden area/habitat ar-ea
· Door greeters
· Site Council help

 DMS 

316-788-8062
Ashley Mowder
Dave Klish

 

· Greeters - Click here for days and times
· Crosswalk supervision - Click here for days and times
· Mentors for tutoring and afterschool clubs
· Speakers for Career Days
· Assistance in directing community members toward awards programs (Coke, Dillons, etc.)
· Site Council Help (attend quarterly meet-ings)
· School garden planning/installation
· School sand volleyball pit plan-ning/installation
· Community Breakfast donation/speaker for new students
· Bulldog Buddies-Tutors work on Tuesdays with sixth-grade students

 DNMS 

316-788-8408
Laura McFarren
Jeff Smith

 

· Morning and afternoon greeters (8:45-9:15 a.m. Mondays, 7:45-8:15 a.m. Tues-Fri)
· Crosswalk supervision (8:45-9:15 a.m. Mon-days, 7:45-8:15 a.m. Tues-Fri & 3:25-3:45 p.m. Daily)
· Mentors for tutoring and afterschool clubs (robotics, tutoring, science, recycling) — Mon-Thurs 3:25-4:55
· Speakers for Career Days- Early May 8:15-11:00
· Assistance in directing community members toward awards programs (Coke, Dillons, etc.)
· Site council help (attend quarterly meetings in the evening from 6:30-7:30

 El Paso Elementary 

316-788-8545
Carla Schartz
Cindy Wich-man
Megan Roets

 

· Morning greeters daily (8:45-9:05 M) (7:45-8:05 T-Th)
· Crossing guard [Morning (8:45-9:05 M) / Af-ternoon (7:45-8:05 T-Th)]
· Book Fair Week Volunteers (October and February)
· Lunch buddies daily -10:50am-12:30pm (T-Th)

 Oaklawn Elementary 

316-554-0704
Jarrod Craig
Siobhan Fu-gle

 

· Academic assistance — people willing to assist with students in need during the day (up to five days per week)
· Farm/ag project — working with KSU on a plan for school farm for growing crops.
· Artwork: Looking to brighten up restrooms

 Park Hill Elementary 

316-788-8095
Sandy Rusher
AnnElise Irick

 

Building-Wide Needs
· Morning greeters daily
· Crossing guard (morning /afternoon)
· Recess support 11:15-1:00 daily
· Site Council Committee Member
Grade Level Specific Needs
· Please click here for a full list of needs by grade level.

 Pleasantview Elementary 

316-788-8555
Jennifer Lax-ton
Carissa Guinty

 

· Reading buddies
· Book fair volunteers in fall/spring
· December Holiday Store helpers
· Morning Walking Club/greeters
· Lunch Buddies
· Library

