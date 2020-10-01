This story is part of a series taking an in-depth look at a number of elements included in the city’s new Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan.
Eyeing continued population growth over the next 20 years, the transportation system became an integral part of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan – making sure the city not only has a network to handle growing traffic, but one to handle a variety of traffic.
“In terms of the overall approach to the plan, in terms of providing variety and options for a broad range of potential citizens and businesses in the community, transportation is the same approach,” City Planner Scott Knebel said. “The plan suggests you should look at providing and accommodating as many options in your community as people might choose to use as transportation modes.”
Actively planning
One of the two major focuses within transportation, creating various options comes down to facilitating not only automobile traffic, but pedestrian traffic as well.
For a growing populous, Knebel said the city needs to be ready for people taking advantage of more active transportation – not only walking and biking, but the use of electrical scooters, electrical skateboards, etc.
Planning for the use of those alternative transportation methods, one of the chief principles for transportation in regards to Vision Derby 2040 is expanding the hiking and biking paths in Derby. Namely, that concerns connecting those to more commercial areas rather than the residential areas they are mostly concentrated in at the moment.
“As we see more people using bicycles and walking, not just for recreation but for transportation, we need to provide connections to places that people need transportation to,” Knebel said. “Much of our recreational pathway system is connecting neighborhoods to parks, which is nice and it’s a good feature to have, but when people use bikes and walking for transportation they need it for going to jobs, going shopping and that sort of thing.”
Helping expand those connections, Knebel and Director of Planning and Engineering Dan Squires noted the city’s new annual street maintenance review system will be a benefit. Not only can the city look at areas where entirely new paths can be constructed (through new subdivision and mixed use development), but while doing regular infrastructure improvements staff can identify existing streets where enhancements can be retrofitted.
“We can also incorporate recommendations of the plan into future maintenance projects,” Squires said. “If an existing street is scheduled to be reconstructed or overlayed, we have a cost effective opportunity to incorporate recommendations of the plan into the work.”
“As you do maintenance projects to streets, it gives you the opportunity to make other changes,” Knebel said, “whether it can be done with the maintenance money or perhaps you identify some slightly additional amount of money from another source that gets added on so that you can do it while you’re working on the project to potentially add a sidewalk that’s in a missing location.”
Knebel also pointed to times when the city may be doing a resurfacing project where the addition of a bike lane could be factored in as an additional element to work toward the goals of the comprehensive plan.
Thinking grand
Maintenance of the existing street network is “vital” to redevelopment, as Squires put it. While that will continue to be a key to help address traffic efficiency, the other focal point of Vision Derby 2040 Knebel highlighted in regards to transportation is the creation of a “Grand Tour.”
While the Grand Tour (encompassing a majority of Derby) will help develop some existing streets to better facilitate traffic flow, the primary emphasis is on connecting the local traffic network to Webb Road.
“The big driver behind the Grand Tour is the need to provide an east of Rock Road, north-south thoroughfare connection,” Knebel said.
Currently, obstacles exist that prevent connecting Webb Road all the way through Derby, but the plan has lined out a generalized route to do just that on both ends – from 55th to 95th Street. With the road right-of-way already in place, Knebel noted Webb is a natural target for those improvements.
On top of addressing the traffic needs of the community, Knebel said the Grand Tour is also intended to include some parkway (green space) features and build on the enhancements to active transportation in the community to create a quality of life benefit.
“The idea behind that is it would be something that is kind of unique to the region, something that would attract people to Derby to be located in an area where you don’t find that kind of street,” Knebel said.
Regional efforts are also being made to enhance traffic flow (ARC95) and expand on public transit options, with those partnerships remaining key to Derby’s future.
Connection, in essence, is the name of the game and the transportation goals in Vision Derby 2040 aim to provide that to build on the variety to promote growth in the community.
“We want to be a community that supports choice,” Knebel said, “in terms of where you want to live, where you want to work and how you want to get around.”