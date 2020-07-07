The Derby Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of Vision Derby 2040 on July 16 at 6:30 p.m at City Hall. The general public is welcome to attend the hearing and provide comments. The hearing can also be viewed at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 or Cox Cable Channel 7.
Vision Derby 2040 is Derby’s mission and goals for the next 20 years. The plan will provide recommendations, goals, and ideas on topics including land use, transportation, housing, parks, infrastructure and economic development. The project is led by a steering committee made up of Derby residents, city officials, and community planning consultants from RDG Planning & Design.
According to Vision Derby’s website, the main goals of the project include:
• To create a policy plan that sets out the future direction across all elements that make Derby functional and unique.
• Create a vision and direction for the future, defined by Derby residents.
• Guide growth directions and future land use.
• Address projects and ideas that maintain and improve Derby’s quality of life.
• Address issues related to housing, corridors, and the community image to attract and retain residents and businesses.
• Identify an implementation strategy for both short- and long-term needs.
The entire plan is available to view at visionderby.com.