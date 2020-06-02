The city of Derby is finalizing Vision Derby 2040, a comprehensive plan and roadmap for future growth opportunities for the next 20 years. As such, residents are invited to review the draft plan and watch an online presentation during the Derby Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 18.
The meeting can be viewed at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 or Cox Cable Channel 7. It will also be available on demand on the city website at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 under the Planning Commission section.
“Anyone interested in the future of Derby has this opportunity to review the recommendations and share their perspective on the plan,” said Dan Squires, Director of Planning and Engineering. “Starting June 1, residents are invited to view a summary video of the draft plan, view the Vision Derby 2040 document and provide comments at VisionDerby.com.”
The period of public comment on Vision Derby 2040 will be open through June 30 (through an online survey at VisionDerby.com), while there will also be a public hearing – where comments can be made or submitted beforehand – at the Derby Planning Commission meeting on July 16.
Survey questions will be focused on getting residents’ reaction to the plan principles for the future related to land use, transportation, parks, health, the environment, housing and community facilities.
Previous periods of public input have generated comments from more than 500 respondents, though as a true community plan the idea is to hear from as many people as possible. Any and all feedback is welcome as the intent of the plan is to be reflective of where Derby wants to be in 2040, it was reported. With all decisions of the city to follow the intent of Vision Derby 2040, it was believed the public should have a voice in its creation.
“I want the city’s 20-year vision to address the needs and desires of residents, businesses and visitors,” said Mayor Randy White.
Overview of the Vision Derby 2040 goals include:
• Create a vision and direction for the future, defined by Derby residents.
• Guide the direction of future land use and development.
• Consider projects and ideas to maintain and improve Derby’s quality of life.
• Address housing, traffic corridors and community image to attract and retain residents and businesses.
• Identify an implementation strategy for both short-term and long-term needs.