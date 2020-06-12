The city of Derby is finalizing Vision Derby 2040, a comprehensive plan and roadmap for future growth opportunities for the next 20 years. Residents are invited to review the draft plan and watch an online presentation during the Derby Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 18.
The meeting can be viewed at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 or Cox Cable Channel 7. It will also be available on demand on the city website at DerbyKS.com/Channel7 under the Planning Commission section.
Following the presentation at the Planning Commission meeting, public comment on Vision 2040 will be open through June 30. Interested parties will be able to complete an online survey at VisionDerby.com. There will also be a public hearing – where comments can be made or submitted beforehand – at the Derby Planning Commission meeting on July 16.