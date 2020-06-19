Next up in the Derby Public Library's summer reading program is an opportunity to participate in a STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — workshop.
Mr. GG Launchbaugh, science outreach coordinator for the MakerSpace at Fort Hays State University, will be presenting “STEM projects that kids can make at home,” especially for the library’s school-age children.
Kids (and adults) who want to participate will need to have paper, pencils and markers at the ready.
The STEM workshop will be available at 10 a.m. June 30 on the library’s Facebook page and will be available to view until midnight that night.