Parents of future coders, techies and meteorologists rejoice.
Elementary schools in Derby are offering virtual, after-school clubs to foster students’ passion and abilities in STEM fields. Students have the choice to participate in at least one club across four subjects: coding, technology, math and weather.
Derby schools are able to offer the STEM clubs thanks to grant money from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The district received the money in-part because of its large number of military-connected students.
Ron Rothe, grants coordinator for Derby Public Schools, manages projects that utilize the DoDEA grant money. He has been managing the STEM clubs since 2016.
“The grants received were (originally) only available at Park Hill, Derby Hills, Tanglewood and Wineteer because of the percent population of military students there,” he said. “But now that we’ve opened up virtual, we’ve opened up across the entire district.”
While the money is meant to improve academic performance among military-connected students, all elementary students in the district are able to participate in the STEM clubs — whether or not their family is connected to the military.
Up until this year, the STEM clubs met in-person for an hour a week on designated days. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, the clubs have had to move online this semester.
Rothe said the switch to a virtual format has its pros, including a higher number of students involved. There are currently 11 different STEM clubs, with 131 students participating.
On the other hand, he said some projects are more difficult to do with students working from home.
“When we go back (in-person), we’ll probably end up doing like half-and-half,” Rothe said.
The clubs first met the week before Thanksgiving and plan to meet for the rest of the year. Rothe said the clubs usually start no later than 4:30 p.m.
District offering all-girls clubs
In attempt to encourage girls to become interested in STEM subjects, the district is hosting two clubs that are girls-only and are led by Jessica Renz, a mathematics paraeducator at Park Hill Elementary.
“We have seen that girls are very interested and perform well early in age. By the time they reach high school somewhere the interest or participation is lost,” Renz said in an email to the Informer.
Renz said there are about 20 students in the two all-girls clubs, one club for space and another for coding.
“I have encouraged some of the more experienced coders to help the younger and less experienced coders. It is so awesome to see how they are willing to help and support each other,” she said. “I have one more experienced coder who will be teaching a lesson to her peers. In this club they are not just learning coding skills but also leadership skills.”
Students can participate in the clubs at no cost to parents. Here’s a brief description of each club:
Technology club: Students need to learn to keep up with constantly changing technology to create projects. The club will explore the basics of coding, practicing on free websites. Club members will also create projects like comic strips and short cartoon videos.
Coding club: Coding, also called programming or developing, is telling a computer, app, phone, device, or website what you want it to do. The district says skills that come from computer programming help children develop new ways of thinking and foster problem-solving techniques.
Weather club: In this club, students will study weather patterns, make their own weather forecasts and observations, and learn about weather around the world, what causes it, and how to be safe in the event of dangerous weather.
Space club: Students will study solar system objects closest to Earth, as well as space exploration. Club members will have an opportunity to build and launch their own rockets.
Those who have questions about the clubs or are interested in enrolling their student can contact Ron Rothe at rrothe@gmail.com.