Even given the drastically different format this year, the Derby Community Foundation’s Uncorked fundraiser was well-received and generated a good deal of support.
Limited in what it could do through the current pandemic, the DCF held a raffle in conjunction with this year’s “unevent” – selling out of its allotment of 300 tickets.
“That was our hope,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “We weren’t sure since we’d never tried this before, but it went very well.”
Hearn said raffle winners were “blown away” by the prize baskets received, valued at over $700 each.
From raffle ticket sales, sponsorships and additional donations on top of that, the DCF raised a total of $17,000 through the virtual Uncorked fundraiser – which goes to support the foundation’s community enrichment grant program. While the traditional event typically brings in around $30,000, Hearn noted she was pleased to see that community support, though she was not surprised.
“I’d hoped we’d raise half, so the fact that we nudged that over a little bit makes me really happy,” Hearn said. “Without the support of very generous businesses who chose to sponsor this event, we would not be able to continue the [community enrichment] grant program.”
Derby being Derby, Hearn noted many businesses and individuals made additional donations to help Uncorked go on in 2021 – even as the community foundation tried to support local businesses by purchasing items for the raffle prize baskets.
Normally, the community enrichment program awards $10,000 in grants annually, with the excess going toward a grant endowment fund. While the DCF won’t have as much to put in the endowment fund, raising enough to cover the grant program itself is something Hearn sees as a success.
Additionally, the community foundation received COVID-19 grants over the past year that have helped support the community in other ways. While some of those funds remain to be distributed in Derby, Hearn noted not much will change with the community enrichment grant program – with the availability of both putting the DCF in a good position.
“What we fund, in the community enrichment grant program, depends on what the community needs. Year to year that’s different, and we just respond to what it is we’re asked to support,” Hearn said. “We’re in a good place right now.”
Outside of that, some other DCF highlights (like scholarships given out, purchasing bricks for veterans, etc.) were reviewed in the virtual Uncorked event. Hearn noted there was a lot of interaction and feedback to that presentation, too, with participation in the raffle showing there may be a market for a different type of event in the future.
Moving forward, Hearn noted that feedback (and survey results) will be heard out in determining what the fundraising event looks like in 2022. With support for both versions, Uncorked may change yet again, but no matter what Hearn said the foundation remains committed to supporting the community.
“Whatever happens in the coming year, the community foundation will be here for Derby. We are here for the long run. We are committed to our mission of enriching the quality of life in the Derby area and in meeting the immediate needs of our community,” Hearn said. “Here’s hoping the world turns right-side up very soon.”