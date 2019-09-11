Derby’s VFW Post 7253 will host a ceremony in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the VFW post’s headquarters, 101 S. Baltimore Ave.
The event is free and open to the public.
