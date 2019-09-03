Derby VFW Post 7253 will host a car and bike show to benefit research and patients of multiple sclerosis.
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease involving damage to nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include numbness, impairment of motor skills, blurred vision, and severe fatigue. There is currently no cure for the disease.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post’s headquarters, 101 S. Baltimore Ave. Registration, which costs $10 per entry, will begin at 9 a.m. on site.
Other features at the car show include barbecue, a dunk tank, chicken bingo, face painting, music and an inflatable bounce house.