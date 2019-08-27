Derby’s local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post is now accepting nominations for a national teacher of the year award.
Each year, the national VFW gives the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award to three teachers from across the United States for “their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.”
The post is looking for nominees in three categories: classroom elementary, junior high, and high school. A VFW release says nominees should focus on citizenship education topics for at least half of the school day.
Each of the three winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a future VFW conference to be recognized for their award.
Winners will also receive a $1,000 award for professional development, a $1,000 award for their school, as well as award plaques for the winner and their school.
Nomination forms can be printed online or picked up at the Derby VFW Post 7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 31. Nomination forms can be dropped off at the post.
For more information, including rules and regulations, visit www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/teacher-of-the-year.