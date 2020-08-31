A ceremony dedicating a stretch of Rock Road as the Veterans Memorial Road has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 3. The ceremony will be held at Derby North Middle School (3100 N. Rock Rd.), with County Commissioner Jim Howell to be the featured speaker.
The dedication was spearheaded by American Legion Post 408 in Derby and has been in the works at the city and county level for a year.
Signage will be posted along the stretch of road from the north Derby city limits to the south Wichita city limits dedicating Veterans Memorial Road in honor of McConnell Air Force Base – as well as past, present and future veterans from all six branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The sign will be one of the first to list the U.S. Space Force among those branches.