A ceremony commemorating the dedication of a stretch of Rock Road to military veterans is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. The stretch of Rock – from the Derby city limits to the Wichita city limits – has been renamed Veterans Memorial Road. The ceremony will be held at Derby North Middle School, located at 3100 N. Rock. American Legion Post 408 has been working on the project for over a year.
Veterans Memorial Road dedication ceremony this weekend
