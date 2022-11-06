Veterans Celebrations

A host of Veterans Day services will be held on Nov. 11 – including an annual ceremony at the Garrett Park Walk of Freedom, featuring the dedication of new memorial bricks.

 FILE

A Veterans Day tradition returns to Garrett Park (1100 E. Chet Smith) on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m., where veterans and their families will be honored for their service. New bricks will be added to the Walk of Freedom at the park, which is dedicated to local veterans for their military service across all branches. 

According to Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn, the Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom is a collaborative project between the DCF and the city of Derby. Each year the DCF takes orders for granite pavers to help honor local veterans. The city then installs and maintains the memorial while the DCF has a maintenance fund to provide funding for future upgrades.

0
0
0
0
0