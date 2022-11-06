A Veterans Day tradition returns to Garrett Park (1100 E. Chet Smith) on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m., where veterans and their families will be honored for their service. New bricks will be added to the Walk of Freedom at the park, which is dedicated to local veterans for their military service across all branches.
According to Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn, the Veterans Memorial Walk of Freedom is a collaborative project between the DCF and the city of Derby. Each year the DCF takes orders for granite pavers to help honor local veterans. The city then installs and maintains the memorial while the DCF has a maintenance fund to provide funding for future upgrades.
The ceremony will begin with a welcome from Hearn followed by the Presentation of the Colors by members of the Derby High School AFJROTC under the command of Col. Michael Dillard and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Derby Mayor Randy White will make some remarks before Hearn shares the history of the Walk of Freedom and recognizes those who have purchased a brick in the past year. There will be a time of reflection at the end of the ceremony with a playing of “Taps” by Allen Laramore.
Sign Language interpreter and USD 260 Teacher of the Deaf, Molly Pourhussin, will be on hand to help with sign language for those who need assistance. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will provide refreshments. The church (1062 E. Chet Smith Ave.) will be the site of the event if there is inclement weather.
Following the community foundation’s ceremony, an event will be held at 4 p.m. in Warren Riverview Park unveiling Derby’s Purple Heart City signage.
Purple Heart veterans, Gold Star families, members of the Armed Forces and the general public are invited to attend the event. Doors will open at 3 p.m. to allow for gathering, conversation and refreshments prior to the ceremony. The festivities will celebrate Derby’s commitment to area Purple Heart veterans and their families.
After the official sign unveiling at Warren Riverview Park, the American Legion Riders will drive to other entrances to the city at which signs are posted to formally unveil all signage.
Derby was officially proclaimed a Purple Heart City by Mayor Randy White at the May 24 City Council meeting. Both the event and the posting of signage serve as representations of Derby’s ongoing support and commitment to honor veterans and military families who have sacrificed in service.