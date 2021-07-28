Lachelle King has spent a decade in classrooms around Derby – including at Cooper, Swaney, Derby Hills and Tanglewood elementary schools.
This year, though, King is taking on an entirely new challenge – helping organize a new school from the ground up at Cedar Pointe Church (9221 E. 31st St. S, just east of McConnell Air Force Base).
Seeing parents having to become more invested in their children’s education during the pandemic was part of the impetus that led King to get involved with the new school. Admittedly, though, she has had the desire to run her own school almost as long as she’s been teaching. When issues would come up in her classrooms in Derby, she would routinely relay to her family how she would handle the situation if she had her own school – with them helping give her the final push.
“I think I did that so many times my oldest son, a couple years ago, was like, ‘why don’t you just do it? You would have the support; why don’t you just do it,’” King said.
King, a current Rose Hill resident who lived in Derby for many years (where her children still attend schools), serves as children’s minister at Cedar Pointe Church and will act as director/teacher of the new Cedar Pointe Learning Academy this school year.
Cedar Pointe Learning Academy is currently taking enrollment – nearly at its max capacity of 15 – for its inaugural school year, starting this fall. The academy will serve students in the kindergarten through fifth-grade level in a one-room schoolhouse setting. Classes will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily with annual tuition costing $3,000 (with sibling and military discounts offered).
While registered as a faith-based private school with the Kansas State Department of Education, King noted enrollment is open to anyone – currently split evenly between members and non-members of Cedar Pointe Church.
Daily instruction at Cedar Pointe Learning Academy is something King noted will look a little different than public schools – as part of the academy’s mission is to give each child an individual experience for academic excellence.
“Our goal is to give kids a personalized education on their level, where we’re not just saying, ‘this is your grade level; this is what you have to learn. If you are a second grader on a first-grade level, then let’s teach you at your level and get you caught up,” King said. “Because there’s so many, I think that there are kids – as hard as we try as teachers – that are getting left behind. They’re lost in this sea of just making it through to the next year. I think I saw that a lot in my own kids.”
As a reading specialist in her last three years in USD 260, she saw the challenges for some students going from a larger education setting to one-on-one intervention time and back – leading to the focus on individualized learning.
Core subjects (reading, writing and math) will be taught in the morning through small group instruction and utilizing some independent learning activities. Afternoons will focus on larger group lessons in science, social studies, etc.
Setting up the school mostly consisted of converting one of the rooms in the church over the summer, with King noting most items were donated. Construction of a storage closet for the classroom was the one major outside purchase to help get the learning academy ready.
Volunteers helped form the handbook for the school’s educational model, providing some perspective from outside the teaching lens, while those same volunteers will make up the additional teaching staff at the micro-school.
Cedar Pointe Church’s lead pastor Jordan Golden, who gave the green light and worked with King to establish the learning academy, has offered to teach music while his wife will volunteer her services as an art teacher. King said there is another church member offering to teach cooking to the students.
Teaching various life skills is part of that focus on personalized learning at Cedar Pointe. King was quick to point out that there are good teachers and students who benefit from all the various learning models offered. The main goal of the learning academy is to give local families another option.
“All these options are meant for who they’re meant for. I don’t want to take away from any of those. I just want community parents to know that there are other options out there,” King said. “We want to partner with parents and give the family a personalized education and really make it academically strong to help kids find their own path, talents and passions in life.”
For more information on Cedar Pointe Learning Academy and enrollment, visit www.cedarpointebc.org/learningacademy.