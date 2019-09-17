Derby’s local veteran organizations will both hold ceremonies Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
VFW Post 7253’s ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the post’s headquarters, 101 S. Baltimore Ave.
American Legion Post 408’s ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. It is in cooperation with Derby High School JROTC.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be provided after the American Legion post's event.