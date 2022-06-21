It took a bit of arm twisting to convince him, but George Gasper will be heading Derby’s Independence Day parade as its Grand Marshal.
“At first I said no,” Gasper said of the offer by a VFW Post 7253 official. “Then I told him I’d think it over for a day or two.”
Like it has in the past, the Post sponsors the parade, which gets underway at 10 a.m. July 4 at Panther Stadium.
Gasper confessed that while he’s big on patriotism and honoring the country he loves, he’s not really a huge parade fan.
He even came up with another name to consider, but officials wanted the 73-year-old Vietnam War veteran as marshal.
“They kind of cornered me into doing it,” Gasper laughed.
Once the job duties were fully explained, the reluctant Gasper figured it won’t be too bad.
“I guess you just sit in the car and wave,” he said. “I’d be a bit nervous, but I’ll be fine.”
And he’ll have to grin, but that shouldn’t be too hard for the pleasant Minnesota native, who likes to chuckle and swap stories.
But when it comes to America – and what it means – Gasper gets serious and laments that “a lot of patriotism has been lost.”
“This is still the best country in the world no matter what’s going on,” he said.
And if you don’t like its direction, get out and vote.
“I believe in voting,” he said. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain.”
Young man in the Army
He also believes in serving his country, and enlisted in the U.S. Army at 17.
He was given the option of going to OCS, or Officer Candidate School, but thought it would be too much for him as a teenager.
“I was only 17,” he said. “How could I be an officer? So I told them no.”
Sent to Germany, he put in for a transfer to go where he thought his skills could be better used: Vietnam.
He arrived there on Jan. 3, 1968 – during the height of the war – and served until March 10, 1970.
He was wounded three times in combat, but doesn’t regret serving on the front lines, first as a sniper and then on reconnaissance patrol.
“I’m glad about everything I did,” he said.
The service personnel there generally did the best they could do, but everyone handles combat differently, he said.
People who have never been in a war need to realize is that it’s not sanitized “like the movies,” he said.
After 26 months, Army officers told him it was time to leave and he was put on a plane for the states.
Gasper said it was a positive move as he could feel himself “getting a little out of touch from reality” in the war zone.
Coming back to the USA, Gasper said he didn’t expect a parade or even a pat on the back.
“I did it [Vietnam] because of my patriotism and that’s all,” he said.
Daily visits to the VFW Post
He stayed in the Army for 9-1/2 years, then took on a variety of jobs, including working in the logging industry, on a railroad, in a restaurant, and even digging graves for a bit.
“I didn’t do just one thing, but I like every job I did,” he said.
However, like many Vietnam vets, the effects of combat caught up with him, and in 1992 he was diagnosed in a Topeka Veterans Hospital with a break-down and declared “unemployable” by the VA.
He also had cancer from exposure to Agent Orange and “a lot of different issues.”
Gasper went through a divorce five years later. He had gotten married in 1985 and his then wife came to Wichita from Minnesota to visit relatives. She ended up getting a job in the aircraft industry, which brought him to the area “with an old beat-up pickup and a trailer.”
Gasper later got remarried, but that ended, too, after five years.
He’s fine with his life now, which involves daily trips to the VFW. He’s a life member and likes to visit with his friends, who really are like a family to him.
“This really is an active post,” he said. “They do a lot of things to help people.”
Despite his initial reluctance, Gasper said that he’s now ready to take on his Independence Day mission.
“They wanted me and I respect that. It really is an honor and I hope everyone has a good time and enjoys the parade.”