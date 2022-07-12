Since the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – which overturned the constitutional right to abortion the court previously established in Roe v. Wade – last month, tensions have risen among proponents on both sides of the issue.
The divisive nature of the issue has been felt in Kansas, which will be among the first to vote on an amendment – Value Them Both – establishing a state’s rights on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.
Value Them Both does not create or secure a right to abortion in Kansas, but to the extent permitted through the U.S. constitution – through elected state representatives – would allow for the passage of laws regarding abortion to account for circumstances of pregnancy “resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.” The amendment will be voted on in the upcoming 2022 primary election.
As the election nears, both sides have been drawing awareness to the issue. In turn, both have dealt with some hostilities over the course of the weeks following the Supreme Court ruling – including proponents in Derby.
With more signs going up ahead of the August primary election, Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell noted his department has seen more criminal activity toward political signs, with at least five cases having been investigated in the past month.
“There’s probably more out there that people have not reported,” Russell said.
As far as prevention, Russell noted there’s not much individuals can do regarding political sign theft outside of installing a home security system with an outside camera to monitor the sign area.
Other than that, Russell said it comes down to “watching out for your neighbors. If you see something, call us if something doesn’t look right.”
Russell noted that of the sign theft cases over the past month, all have been tied to “vote yes” signs.
Beyond sign theft, Russell did report there has been one case of vandalism regarding a “vote no” mural painted along the fence of one Derby residence – that of current Kansas House of Representatives candidate Misti Hobbs.
Per city sign regulations, any temporary political signs in violation may be removed and held by the city. Staff noted there have been no such cases of sign removal so far this election season.
As far as signs go, any signs less than 6 square feet can be displayed on private property with the owner’s permission – as long as they are not illuminated and can withstand any weather conditions – 45 days prior to election.
Murals are currently exempt from the city’s sign regulations, according to Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer. There are, however, plans to discuss amendments to sign regulations that will address murals and fence displays at the same time.
Given the political displays being vandalized are allowed according to city regulations, that fact was asked to be kept in mind regarding the divisive issue leading up to the primary election.
“We all reserve the right to display these signs as a way to show our neighbors and friends what we think and believe in. It gives the opportunity to ask questions and find out which way you want to vote on something you may have not had prior information about. Neither side believes in violence or destruction towards our fellow people or their property,” said Derby resident Melissa McIntosh in response to the vandalism of Hobbs’ property. “It doesn’t matter where you stand, what you view, how you vote. You are still a member of the same community and will have to work together when this is done. A healthy conversation about the amendment is the only acceptable way to go about this. Destruction of property from anyone is incomprehensible and should not be condoned.”
“I think everybody just needs to remember that the constitution allows freedom of speech on either side, so regardless of the side of the issue that you’re on, you have to understand that the opposing side has the same right,” Russell said. “If it’s not something that you would want to happen to you, then don’t do it to the opposing side either.”