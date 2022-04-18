Traffic at Rock Road and Patriot Avenue will be affected by an unplanned closure of some travel lanes to dig up and remove an abandoned pipeline. The work, anticipated to begin early the week of April 18, will take approximately 10 days to complete.
A contractor working to bore a waterline under Rock Road encountered an abandoned gas pipeline on April 15. The line, located just south of the intersection of Rock Road and Patriot Avenue, will need to be removed, which will impact traffic flow in the area. Motorists should use caution when driving through the work zone and, if possible, use an alternate route to avoid delays in their commute.
“The City is working closely with the contractor to minimize both the scope and duration of the traffic impact,” said City Engineer Alex Lane. “Our hopes are that they can complete this project by middle of next week.”